DAWSON Gerald W. (Edinburgh / Dundee)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on January 1, 2020, Gerald, beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Matthew, Craig and Brian, brother of Neil and brother-in-law of Christine and Albert. Following a private cremation a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Liberton Kirk, on Saturday, January 18, at 2 pm, to which all are invited. A retiring collection will be taken for Jubilee Sailing Trust and Fresh Start.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020