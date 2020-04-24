|
SLAVEN Geraldine (Moores) (Edinburgh)
Sadly, but peacefully, Geraldine, passed away at home, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A loving mum to Gareth, Donna-Marie and Leon, sister to Heather, Marlaine, Patrice and Michelle.
Adored granny, great-granny, auntie and wonderful friend, who will be greatly missed. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with a celebration of her life to follow at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 24, 2020