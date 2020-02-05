Home

Gertrude (Colquhoun) (Gertie) CAMPBELL

CAMPBELL Gertrude (Gertie) (nee Colquhoun) (Edinburgh)
Bravely, after a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on January 24, 2020. Gertie, beloved wife of the late Davie. Loving mum and best friend to Elaine and best mother-in-law to Joe. Devoted gran to Jamie and Blair and a proud GG to Savannah, Drew, Joe and India. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 5, 2020
