FORBES Gordon (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen House, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Rev Gordon Forbes, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Allison, wonderful dad of Glynis and Carlyn, dear grandad of Claire and dear papa of Chloe. Committal private. All friends and family are most welcome to a Thanksgiving service in Gorgie Mission Church, Wheatfield Terrace, Edinburgh, on Friday, January 24, at 2 pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be given at the church for Bethany Christian Trust.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 20, 2020
