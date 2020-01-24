Home

McADAM
Gordon (Bo'ness, formerly Liberton)
Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 19, 2020, Gordon, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Alice, also a loving father and grandfather. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken, for those wishing to donate, to aid Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 24, 2020
