PEDDIE Gordon William (Edinburgh)
Gloria, Michelle, David and Abbie, would like to sincerely thank our family, friends and neighbours for their kind words, support and expressions of sympathy after the loss of Gordon. The many cards, letters and messages have brought great comfort to us during this difficult time. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at Ellen's Glen Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion.
The world has just lost a great craftsman.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 24, 2020