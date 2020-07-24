Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon PEDDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon PEDDIE

Notice

Gordon PEDDIE Notice
PEDDIE Gordon William (Edinburgh)
Gloria, Michelle, David and Abbie, would like to sincerely thank our family, friends and neighbours for their kind words, support and expressions of sympathy after the loss of Gordon. The many cards, letters and messages have brought great comfort to us during this difficult time. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at Ellen's Glen Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion.
The world has just lost a great craftsman.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 24, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -