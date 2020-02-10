|
PEFFERS Gordon (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, Gordon, beloved husband of the late Molly, much loved dad to Yvonne and the late George, father-in-law to Mike, proud grandad to Julie, Fiona and Caitlin, loved by Laura and his great-grandson Max. A loving brother and uncle. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, February 15, at 11 am. All welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 10, 2020