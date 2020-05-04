|
|
|
REID Gordon (Gogs) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on April 24, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, after being diagnosed with Covid19, Gogs, much loved husband of Elaine, much loved dad of Leemo and Keith, adored grandad of Lola and Rudy. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Information about the route that the hearse will travel as well as details to watch the service can be found at https://www.williampurves.co.uk/obituaries/?obituaries_id=22476
Published in Edinburgh News on May 4, 2020