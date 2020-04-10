Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon SCOTT

Notice Condolences

Gordon SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Gordon (East Calder / Leith / Portobello)
Died peacefully, with Christopher and Robyn, after a short illness at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne, loving dad to Christopher and Robyn, much loved grandad to Lennox and Sylvie, brother to George and Lindsay and loved friend.
Sadly missed. Sadly, due to the present circumstances, it will be a private funeral. However, it will be streamed online. Details from the family direct.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -