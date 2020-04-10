|
|
|
SCOTT Gordon (East Calder / Leith / Portobello)
Died peacefully, with Christopher and Robyn, after a short illness at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne, loving dad to Christopher and Robyn, much loved grandad to Lennox and Sylvie, brother to George and Lindsay and loved friend.
Sadly missed. Sadly, due to the present circumstances, it will be a private funeral. However, it will be streamed online. Details from the family direct.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020