LAMB Gordon William (East Calder)
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on April 6, 2020, beloved husband of Joyce and father to Stuart and Andrew, brother to Moira, grandfather to Kieran and Aidan and father-in-law to Gwen. Will be missed by all his family and friends. Funeral will be private due to the current circumstances. Donations, if desired, can be made to the British Heart Foundation, in memory of Gordon.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020
