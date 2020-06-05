|
Stenhouse Grace Wright
(née Smith) Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 26th May 2020.
Loving wife of Bill,
beloved Mother of Tanya and Michelle and grandmother to Josh and Emily.
Sister to Liz (deceased) Jean, Mina Sandra, Marion, Allison and Robert.
Sister in law to Jean and Liz
in Australia.
Grace will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
A private family funeral was held
with a celebration of Grace's life to
be held at a later date.
Donations can be made directly to
The Alzheimer's Society'
in lieu of flowers.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2020