Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Stenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Stenhouse

Notice Condolences

Grace Stenhouse Notice
Stenhouse Grace Wright
(née Smith) Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 26th May 2020.

Loving wife of Bill,
beloved Mother of Tanya and Michelle and grandmother to Josh and Emily.
Sister to Liz (deceased) Jean, Mina Sandra, Marion, Allison and Robert.
Sister in law to Jean and Liz
in Australia.

Grace will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.

A private family funeral was held
with a celebration of Grace's life to
be held at a later date.
Donations can be made directly to
The Alzheimer's Society'
in lieu of flowers.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -