HARKES Graeme Malcolm (Dunbar)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Graeme, beloved husband of Lesley, father of Scott and a very good friend to many. A funeral service to which all friends are invited will be held at Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse, TD14 5TP, on Friday, February 28, at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in aid of the British Heart Foundation may be given on retiral. Please wear clothes that make you happy.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 24, 2020