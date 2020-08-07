Home

STEWART Graeme (Bilston / Musselburgh)
Suddenly, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Graeme, formerly of MacTaggart Scott, much loved son of Jane and the late James, adored dad of Cameron and brother of Linda. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 12 noon, with live streaming available for family and friends. Please log in to: Website: www.obitus.com, Username: Side5255, Password: 210259.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2020
