Kirkwood Grant William
(Gorebridge) Sadly, on September 5, 2020, Grant, aged 54. Beloved husband of Susan and much loved son of the late Wullie and June. Grant was a dearly loved son-in-law, nephew, brother-in-law, cousin, godson and godfather and a much loved uncle to his two nephews, Lewis and Charlie.
A loyal and true friend to many.
Will be so very sadly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Funeral private due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 10, 2020
