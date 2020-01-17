|
DONNELLY Grete Molich (Kean) (Mayfield / Easthouses)
Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by family, on January 3, 2020, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh. Beloved wife of James, much loved mum to Mark, Callum and James, devoted nana to Kieran and Fraser, dear sister and friend, sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Grete's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on January 22, at 10 am, family flowers only, all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020