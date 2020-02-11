|
|
|
DORJE Dr Gyurme (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, passed away at the Cornhill Macmillan Centre in Perth, on February 5, 2020. Gyurme Dorje (Tibetologist, alias Keith Douglas McLennan), beloved husband of Xiaohong Dorje, father to Orgyan, Pema and Tinley, step father to Dolma, grandfather to Tashi and Uma, father-in-law to Sarah. A funeral service will be held at Dundee Crematorium, McAlpine Road, DD3 8SD, on Tuesday, February 11, at 9.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Charitable donations optional.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020