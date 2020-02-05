|
TRENCH Halbert Crichton (Harry) (Prestonpans)
Suddenly, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Harry, beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad of David and stepdad to the late Catherine, father-in-law to Sam, dear papa to Alan, Steven and Christopher, loving brother to Catherine, Linda and the late David, Robert and William (Billy) and dear friend to many. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 12 noon, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery, arriving at approximately 12.45 pm, to which all are welcome. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 5, 2020