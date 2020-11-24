|
LONNIE Harold (Ferry Road / Drylaw)
On Friday, November 13, 2020, Harry, late of Telford College and Prospect Bank School. Very much loved husband of Angela (McLay) for 51 years. Loved dad of Tracy, Angela, William and Michael, father-in-law to Alex and Julie, adored grandad of Megan, Amy, Morgan and his girl, the late Erin who he loved very much and great-grandad to his wee pal Erin. Funeral cars to leave 44 Easter Drylaw Place on Thursday 26, at 10.30 am and arrive at Warriston Crematorium by 10.45 am, for anyone who wishes to say goodbye. He will be forever missed and longed for.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 24, 2020