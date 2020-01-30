|
DAVIDSON Harriet (nee Hoy) (Edinburgh / Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Harriet, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mum of Shirley and John, loving mother-in-law to Veronica, cherished nana and great-nana to all her grandchildren, and a dear sister and auntie to the family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Archview Lodge Nursing Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 30, 2020