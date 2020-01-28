|
|
|
ROBERTSON Heather (nee Lightbody) (Longniddry)
Peacefully, at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Dalkeith, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Heather Anne, beloved wife of Jim, devoted and much loved mum to Sheena and Lisa, dear mother-in-law to Phil, adored granny to Daniel and Adam and much loved sister to Alistair and Jimmy. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, February 7, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 28, 2020