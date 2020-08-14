Home

Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Hector, beloved husband to the late Christine and much loved father to David. Loving brother, adored uncle and friend. A passionate golfer and long standing member of Prestonfield Golf Club, where he proudly served as Captain between 1985-1986. Hector will be sadly missed by all. Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private funeral on Thursday, August 20, at 3 pm. This can be viewed using the following login details: website www.obitus.com; Username: Vaco1241, Password:724033. A celebration of Hector's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2020
