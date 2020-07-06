Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen CADGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen CADGER

Notice Condolences

Helen CADGER Notice
CADGER Helen (nee Stewart) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, on July 2, 2020, Helen, beloved wife of Harry, much loved mum to Graeme and the late Lorraine, loving mother-in-law to Anne, adored granny to Paul, Claire and Kerryann and great-granny to Archie. Due to current restrictions funeral service is private. No flowers please. However if anyone would like to make a donation to Mary's Meals it would be greatly appreciated. Please donate directly via Mary's Meals website. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -