CADGER Helen (nee Stewart) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, on July 2, 2020, Helen, beloved wife of Harry, much loved mum to Graeme and the late Lorraine, loving mother-in-law to Anne, adored granny to Paul, Claire and Kerryann and great-granny to Archie. Due to current restrictions funeral service is private. No flowers please. However if anyone would like to make a donation to Mary's Meals it would be greatly appreciated. Please donate directly via Mary's Meals website. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 6, 2020