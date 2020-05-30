|
|
|
CALDWELL Helen (Edinburgh)
February 9, 1927 -
May 19, 2020.
Helen was a strong and independent woman who loved life. Although she was a force to be reckoned with, she had a heart of gold, a great sense of humour, a love of adventure and a generosity of spirit that will be remembered by those of us who knew her. Helen forged meaningful relationships during her long life and she will be missed by friends and family in Scotland, Canada and around the world. A funeral has taken place, but please take a moment to remember Helen and her determination to live life "her way".
Published in Edinburgh News on May 30, 2020