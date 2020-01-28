|
|
|
FARQUHARSON Helen (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with her family beside her at Newbyres Village Care Home, on January 21, 2020, aged 93. Helen, beloved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mum, mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and auntie to all her family. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Margaret's RC Church, on Monday, February 3, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited, interment thereafter to Harvieston Cemetery, at 11 am, approximately. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 28, 2020