FARQUHARSON Helen (Gorebridge)
The family would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad bereavement and to all who attended the service at St. Margaret's Church and Harvieston Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at Newbyres Village Care Home for their loving care, Father Aidan and Father Allan for their comforting service and W D Paul for the funeral arrangements carried out with kindness and dignity.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020