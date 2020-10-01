|
FINLAY Helen (nee Hart) (Prestonpans / Longniddry)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Helen, beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum of Elaine, Ross and Collette, dearly loved mother-in-law to Walter, Laura and John, devoted gran to Barry, Darren, Rhona, Gareth, Robert, Sam and Megan, cherished great-gran to Camrin, Max, Tabitha, Ruben, Mirren, Coleman, Arabella and Ewen, loving sister and aunt to all the family.
Our thoughts are with those who are unable to join us, who are home and abroad, due to current circumstances, a private funeral will be held. Flowers can be sent to the Co-op Funeralcare, High Street, Prestonpans EH32 9AF.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 1, 2020