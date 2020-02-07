Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen HOGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen HOGG

Notice Condolences

Helen HOGG Notice
HOGG Helen (Danderhall)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 2, 2020. Helen,
dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loving mum to Gillian, Maureen and Gordon, best loved gran and great-gran to all her grandchildren and a much loved mother-in-law. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, February 12, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, but donations are warmly welcomed for Midlothian Community Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -