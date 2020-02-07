|
HOGG Helen (Danderhall)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 2, 2020. Helen,
dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loving mum to Gillian, Maureen and Gordon, best loved gran and great-gran to all her grandchildren and a much loved mother-in-law. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, February 12, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, but donations are warmly welcomed for Midlothian Community Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020