HOPE Helen (Bonnyrigg)
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, aged 93 years, Helen, much loved mum
and nana of the family. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 27, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. Reluctantly, due to current health restrictions, there will be no funeral tea after the service. If you do not wish to attend the service it will be available to view online. You can contact Bonnyrigg Funeral Directors on 0131 654 1988 or [email protected] for details.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2020