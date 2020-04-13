|
RAE Helen McGowan
(nee Matthews) (Slateford)
Peacefully, with her family by her side, at home, on April 1, 2020, (aged 89). Much adored mum to Alan, Philip and Alistair. Cherished by her daughter, Lorraine and son-in-law David. Much loved granny to Natalie and great-granny to her beautiful Chloe.
Sadly missed by Jonny. RIP with Fred. Funeral private due to current circumstances. A remembrance service will be held in future.
Will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 13, 2020