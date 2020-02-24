|
ERSKINE Helen Minto
(nee Bridgeford) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Braid Hills Nursing Home, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Helen, much loved wife of Billy, fantastic mum to Billy, Gillian and Ian, mother-in-law to Dougie and Mel, adored grandma to Lesley, Fiona, Nicola, William and Graham and great-grandma to Reece, Aidan, Evie, Robyn and Rory. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, March 2, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Donations can be given if desired in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 24, 2020