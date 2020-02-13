|
MACMILLAN Helen Murray (Tollcross / Lauriston)
Died peacefully, with her family present at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on February 6, 2020. Helen, aged 83, beloved widow of Harry, dear mum of Angus, Helen and Scott, much loved nana, sister, mother-in-law, aunty and friend.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 19, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made after the service in support of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 13, 2020