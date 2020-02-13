Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen MACMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Murray MACMILLAN

Notice Condolences

Helen Murray MACMILLAN Notice
MACMILLAN Helen Murray (Tollcross / Lauriston)
Died peacefully, with her family present at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on February 6, 2020. Helen, aged 83, beloved widow of Harry, dear mum of Angus, Helen and Scott, much loved nana, sister, mother-in-law, aunty and friend.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 19, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made after the service in support of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -