SUTHERLAND Helen (nee Wason) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Helen, dearly loved wife of Gordon, much loved mum of Alan, Craig and Keith, dear sister to Thomas, Anne, William, George and the late David, and best friend to Ishbel. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A service will be held at Prestonpans Cemetery, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020