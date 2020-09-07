|
WILSON Helen Brand McIntosh (née Gibbons) (Viewforth / Buckstone Way)
Peacefully, after a short illness,
at Erskine Edinburgh Home, on September 2, 2020, aged 98.
Ella, (formerly of Spar Store), beloved wife of the late Andy, mother of Sheilah and the late Helen, grandmother of Andrew, Simon, Jamie and Oliver and great-grandmother of Douglas, Hector, Alex, Olivia and Felix. Funeral service private, due to current restrictions.
Ella will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 7, 2020