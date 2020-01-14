|
WINTON Helen (Leith)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, Helen, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mum to Ron, Carlynn and Lynda, mother-in-law of Sandy and a loving grandma to Sarah, Graeme and Sheryl. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, January 21, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Family flowers only please, donations to Seagrove Dementia Daycare Centre can be given on retiral of service, if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 14, 2020