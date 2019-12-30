|
|
|
LANG Henry (Corstorphine)
The family would like to thank everyone for their cards and letters of sympathy. Thanks to all who attended Henry's funeral and special thanks to Reverend Combe for his uplifting service and Scotmid Funerals for their sympathetic and professional attention. We will always be grateful to the staff of Ward 26 at the Western General for their compassion and care. The generous sum of £330 was collected for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019