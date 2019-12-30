Home

Peacefully, at Erskine Home Edinburgh, surrounded by her loving family on December 21, 2019. Hilary (nee Kinrade), dearly beloved wife of the late James and a much loved mum, granny, sister and aunt. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, January 8, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please, but donations if desired may be given at the door after the service in aid of Erskine Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019
