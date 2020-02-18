|
|
|
MASON Hilda (Edinburgh)
(February 28, 1924 - February 7, 2020)
Peacefully, at Manor Grange Nursing Home, on February 7, 2020, aged 95 years and 11 months, beloved wife of the late Robert Mason and mother of Colin and Neil. There will be a short graveside service at Dean Cemetery, Dean Path at 10.30 am, on Tuesday, February 25, followed by a service to celebrate her life at 11 am, at Bristo Baptist Church, Queensferry Road.
All friends and family are warmly invited to attend. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2020