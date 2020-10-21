Home

The Reverend Father Hugh PURCELL

PURCELL The Reverend Father Hugh (Shug) (Loanhead)
Died suddenly, in his parish home, on October 6, 2020. Former parish priest of St Mary's Church, Jedburgh, assistant priest at Loretto Church, Musselburgh and for a brief period parish priest at St John Vianneys, Edinburgh. A man who loved his fellow men and women. Requiem Mass at St Margaret's Church, Loanhead, at 11 am, on Monday, October 26, due to coronavirus restrictions, only people invited may attend. The cortege will depart the church between 12/12.15 pm and travel down Clerk Street to Loanhead New Cemetery, fellow mourners may share their grief with family and respect Hugh as his hearse passes through. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 21, 2020
