RAMSAY Hugh (Shug) (Tranent)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Shug, a loving husband to Catherine, a cherished dad to Sarah-Jane and father-in-law to Glenn, a devoted papa to Cameron and Jamie, a beloved brother to his three brothers and his late sister Fiona. Shug will be missed by all who knew him. A service will take place on Friday, February 21, at Co-op Tranent Funeral Parlour, at 10 am, and thereafter at Tranent Cemetery, at 10.45 am. A collection in aid of Erskine in memory of Shug. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020