SCOTT Iain (Denholm)
Iain Scott (Dalziel's Garage, Leith), passed away peacefully, at home in Denholm in the Scottish Borders, with his loving wife Helen and sister-in-law Janette by his side on January 3, 2020, aged 73 years, after a long struggle with illness, showing much courage and dignity. Wonderful stepdad to Nicola and Stephen, and adored grandad to Connor and Sophie, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, January 16, at
1.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020
