|
|
|
Cowie Ian (Penicuik)
At the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on September 9, 2020, Ian (formerly of Eastern Scottish and Fountain Taxis). Dearly beloved husband of Louise, much loved dad to Catherine and Jennifer, grandad to his beloved granddaughter Orla, dear father-in-law to Callum and Kieran and a dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions funeral is private, anyone wishing to pay their respects the cortege will be leaving Deanburn, on Thursday, September 24, at 10.45 am, then will pass Fountain Taxis (The Loan), Loanhead, at approximately 11.05 am, then onto Mortonhall for 11.30 am. Bright colours to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2020