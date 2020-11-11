|
ERSKINE Ian (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Hospital, with his family by his side, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Ian, aged 86 years, beloved husband to the late Cecilia, much loved dad to Graeme, Susan and Brian, father-in-law to Jillian, Campbell and Jane and a dearly loved grandad to Rachael, Xander, Kirsty and Lisa. Funeral service private, due to current restrictions, if you wish to watch the service via weblink please contact H&W Harkess on
Tel: 01316673636.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 11, 2020