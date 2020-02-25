|
GORDON Ian (Ormiston)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Ian, a loving husband to Patricia, cherished dad to John and Lisa, father-in-law to Alison and loving papa and grunda to Faith, Lucy, Jess and Louie. Ian was a loving stepdad and stepgrunda. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, March 2, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken for St Columba's in memory of Ian.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2020