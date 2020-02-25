Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian GORDON

Notice Condolences

Ian GORDON Notice
GORDON Ian (Ormiston)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Ian, a loving husband to Patricia, cherished dad to John and Lisa, father-in-law to Alison and loving papa and grunda to Faith, Lucy, Jess and Louie. Ian was a loving stepdad and stepgrunda. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, March 2, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken for St Columba's in memory of Ian.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -