GORDON Ian (Gilmerton/Liberton)
Suddenly, at home, on October 25, 2020, Ian, aged 85 years, beloved husband of the late Pearl, dad to Craig, Murray and Grant, grandad, great-grandad, brother to the late Leslie, father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle to the family. Founding member of Gordon and Halliday Flooring. Funeral private due to current circumstances. Donations, if desired, can be made in Ian's memory to Libertus Services, 20 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 30, 2020
