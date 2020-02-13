|
KANE Ian McLardy (The Grange, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, on February 4, 2020, in the presence of his beloved wife Agnes, Ian, (formerly of Historic Scotland). Brother to the late Margaret, uncle to Karen, Stephen, Louise, Jamie and the late Steven and brother-in-law to Sandy, Eric, Ann, James and Jane. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 13, 2020