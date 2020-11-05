|
MEIKLEJOHN Ian (Teeko) (Corstorphine)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad to Iain and his wife Iwona, proud grandad to Lori and Aleks. Member of Corstorphine Bowling Club and an ex member of the 46th BB's. Funeral private but a webcast is available for those wishing to attend virtually.
Login details are www.obitus.com, username Hojo4577, password 386214. Service viewing time Thursday, November 12, 10.55 am - 11.45 am.
Any donations can be made in Teeko's name directly to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2020