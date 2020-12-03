|
|
|
CARSE Irene (Leith)
Peacefully, at Marionville Court Care Home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Irene (nee Ross), aged 101 years, loving wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mum to Elna, Jimmy, George, Irene and Janice. Sister to Eric, Lou and David, dear nana, great-nana,
great-great-nana, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Due to current restrictions, funeral service private. Floral tributes, if desired, may be sent to McKenzie & Millar Funeral Directors, 83-89 Great Junction Street, Leith EH6 5HZ.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 3, 2020