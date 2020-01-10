|
|
|
GEDDES Irene (Oxgangs)
Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, Irene, loving mum of Stephen, Valerie and the late Andrew, mother-in-law of Rikki and the late Lynn, adored grandma to Danielle and Ruby, great-grandmother to Freya and dear sister and aunt of the family. A celebration of Irene's life will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 10, 2020