Irene GRANT

Irene GRANT Notice
GRANT Irene (Grotbags) (Stockbridge)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Much loved wife of Alec, mother of Peter, Gary, Jack, Gordon, Graham and Julie, grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all. Always in our hearts. Please no flowers. Funeral to be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Friday, May 22, at 4.30 pm .Due to the current restrictions the funeral service is private.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 19, 2020
