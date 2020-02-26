|
Peacefully, at home, on February 15, 2020, with Connie and Chris by her
side, Irene Mary Laing (nee MacQueen) in her 90th year of Rosemount, Pier Road, Tarbert. Beloved wife of the late James Laing, adored mum of Connie and John, dear sister of Connie MacQueen, cherished Nanny of Mark and Fiona, a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, at 2 pm, at the Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh. All family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A memorial service will be held in Tarbert Free Church, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2020